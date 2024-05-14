Fleeing suspect shot by police in Missoula

MISSOULA — A man was shot and killed by police following an early-morning chase by police in Missoula on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The incident began at about 2 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a driver who was suspected of impaired driving in the 700 block of South Orange Street.

According to a news release, the 32-year-old man took off in his vehicle and then eventually ran from police on foot.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Whitney Bennett says the “situation escalated as the male remained uncooperative and was found to be in possession of a firearm.”

Shots were then fired, and the man was injured.



“Life-saving measures were immediately administered” according to Bennett. The man was then taken to hospital where he died.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released, nor the names of any officers involved.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"Our goal is to determine exactly what happened. As law enforcement professionals, we are sworn to preserve and protect life," Missoula Police Chief Michael Colyer stated. "We urge the public to respect the privacy of the family as they begin to grieve. These investigations take time, and no names will be released during this period."

No officers were injured.

