Florence woman accused in DUI crash that killed her son pleads guilty

MISSOULA — Megan Beard of Florence, accused of driving drunk and killing her son in a head-on crash on US Highway 93, appeared for arraignment in a Missoula courtroom on Thursday.

Beard was originally charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, negligent vehicular assault, two counts of child criminal endangerment, and criminal endangerment.

Beard, 34 years old, pleaded guilty before a judge Thursday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. on February 15 between Missoula and Lolo in the "S" curves.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported Beard was driving a minivan south when she lost control in the curve, crossed the centerline, and drove into oncoming traffic.

Beard's vehicle collided with a Chevy work van and a Chevy sedan. Beard's minivan then went off the road and overturned.

Her 10-year-old son Brecken died from injuries sustained in the crash while Beard’s other two children - ages 8 and 6 - sustained minor chest injuries from their seatbelts.

Beard supplied a blood sample, where her BAC returned .221, nearly three times the legal limit for driving.

MHP applied for a search warrant for Beard's minivan where they found eight empty two-ounce bottles of baking extract in the glove box, according to court documents.

Investigators also found five full two-ounce bottles of baking extract in a bag on the middle floorboard.

Beard is expected to be sentenced on August 20.