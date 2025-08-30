Former Butte police officer accused of threatening inmate

BUTTE — A former Butte police officer faces a charge accusing him of allegedly threatening an inmate he was booking into the Butte jail to years ago and allegedly using a racial slur.

Jake Renouard pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of mistreatment of prisoners in Butte district Court recently. He remains free on bond.

John Emeigh reports - watch:

Jail incident leads to Felony charge for former Butte officer.

Charging documents allege Renouard became frustrated with an uncooperative man being booking into jail in March of 2023. Renouard is accused of threatening to kill the inmate and calling him the n-word. The inmate is African American.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester contacted the Montana Department of Criminal Investigation right after the incident. Renouard was a probationary officer at the time and was fired after the allegations came to light.

“Renouard never worked another shift as a Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement officer after the alleged incident,” Lester wrote in a text message to KXLF.

Charging documents claim Renouard was interviewed by a state agent investigating the incident and Renouard allegedly said he was stressed and frustrated from working a long shift at the jail and hit his “breaking point.”

A message left with Renouard’s attorney Robert Reiley seeking comment was not returned by deadline.