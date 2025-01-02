Former nurse accused of sexual abuse of patient in Helena

Aaron Gams, a former St. Peters Health nurse, made an initial appearance in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court on Tuesday after being accused of sexually abusing a patient under his care.

Gams is facing a felony charge for abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Court documents say he allegedly sexually abused a woman under his care in the Intensive Care Unit in 2023.

The patient claims that Gams rubbed her back, reached through her gown and was fondling her breasts. Documents say at the time she was hallucinating from her illness and treatment when the alleged abuse happened, noting she was in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.

The documents further allege in September, Gams sent her text messages from his personal phone number, which the patient didn't recognize. Court documents say texts included: "Hi, it's Aaron from SPH. I hope you've been well. I've been thinking about you..."

When the patient asked if they had connected on a "more intimate level. Physically and emotionally?" Gams allegedly replied "I'm so glad you remember that, I was hoping you did! I'm curious if the time/space is right to see if reconnecting is possible?"

When asked directly about the sexual contact at the hospital, Gams allegedly replied he had "so many emotions about [their] connection" and wanted to meet in person.

Court documents say Gams later allegedly wrote: "I'm so concerned how this could potentially impact my professional, legal, and marital status. I sincerely hope I didn't cause you ptsd or any trauma related issues," and "I am so sorry, I should have known—I saw you were so anxious and coughing so much. I offered a shoulder rub, and your words made me believe you wanted me to do more. It breaks my heart to know I've done something that you may feel violated. I can't apologize enough. Will/have you filed a legal complaint?"

The patient said the texts made her realize she was not hallucinating about the contact with Gams at the hospital and she contacted law enforcement.