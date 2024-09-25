FWP investigating after pronghorn killed by a firearm during archery season

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is asking for help in finding the person or people responsible for killing and abandoning a pronghorn buck about 10 miles west of Dutton in Teton County.

The agency said in a news release that the buck was killed with a small caliber bullet and left at the location on the night of September 22.

The pronghorn was killed using a firearm during archery season.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the TIP-MONT website, or call 1-800-TIP-MONT, or game warden Asher Margotat at 406-468-8204.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.



According to MT FWP:

Poaching is the illegal killing of fish or wildlife:

for commercial trade

for ego gratification

in closed areas, during closed times, or taking more than the law allows

Poachers: