FWP investigating after pronghorn killed by a firearm during archery season

GREAT FALLS — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is asking for help in finding the person or people responsible for killing and abandoning a pronghorn buck about 10 miles west of Dutton in Teton County.
The agency said in a news release that the buck was killed with a small caliber bullet and left at the location on the night of September 22.
The pronghorn was killed using a firearm during archery season.
Anyone with information is asked to visit the TIP-MONT website, or call 1-800-TIP-MONT, or game warden Asher Margotat at 406-468-8204.
Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
According to MT FWP:
Poaching is the illegal killing of fish or wildlife:
- for commercial trade
- for ego gratification
- in closed areas, during closed times, or taking more than the law allows
Poachers:
- reduce recreational opportunities for law abiding anglers, hunters, wildlife watchers, and other outdoor enthusiasts
- kill and waste Montana game animals, threatened and endangered species, and even nongame animals
- target Montana’s fish and wildlife resource for personal profit
- Poaching robs law abiding hunters of game and fish, businesses and taxpayers of revenues generated by hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing recreation, and it denies many other Montanans the ability to enjoy seeing healthy, mature fish and wildlife populations.