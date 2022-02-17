FWP investigating after waterfowl were killed and dumped in Butte

BUTTE — Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks is asking the public for help in identifying the person who killed waterfowl that were found near Roosevelt Drive in Butte.

"Our wardens went out to get a look at it and found that the birds had been shot and discarded at about 200 yards off the road," said Morgan Jacobsen.

Jacobsen, FWP Region 3's information and education program manager, says that the killing and discarding of wild game has become all too common in Montana.

"We do see a handful of cases like this throughout the year and throughout the state. It’s something that we investigate and look into every time," he said.

Game wardens found five dead Canada geese and one dead mallard drake, all with gunshot wounds and the meat left to waste.

"When animals go to waste and they’re not harvested appropriately, it's very concerning and something that...it's basically stealing from a public resource," said Jacobsen.

According to Montana law, a person convicted of the waste of game animals, game birds, and game fish can be fined up to $1000, imprisoned for up to six months in county jail, and have all hunting licenses revoked. A person can face even more penalties and fees if the animal is left abandoned in a field.

Jacobsen is asking the public to help by contacting FWP.

"We’re asking folks for any information they might have that could help us in that investigation," said Jacobsen.

If you have information on this case, call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.



