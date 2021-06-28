Watch
FWP investigating - pelicans found shot and killed on Jefferson River

MT FWP (Region 3)
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 13:35:55-04

Wardens with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) are invesgitating after two pelicans were found illegally shot and killed on the Jefferson River.

FWP said in a Facebook post that the pelicans were found near the Limespur Fishing Access Site, about a mile upstream from the entrance to Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park.

Wardens suspect the birds were shot sometime between the afternoon of Saturday, June 19, and Sunday morning, June 20.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the FWP violation reporting hotline at 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

We will update you with any further information we receive.

