FWP investigating poaching incident in Blaine County

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens are investigating after a bull elk and whitetail buck were shot, had their heads removed, and were left to waste in southern Blaine County.
FWP said in a news release that wardens received a report about the dead elk and deer, and found them on private property about ¾ of a mile south of the junction of People’s Creek Road and Birdtail Road, about 30 miles south of Chinook.
The animals were shot with a firearm, and likely killed between the evening of November 20 and early on November 21.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to visit tipmont.mt.gov to provide details, call 1-800-TIP-MONT, or call Warden Investigator Dirk Paulsen at 406-230-2277.
Those who report information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
FWP says that poaching includes:
• hunting out of season or at night using spotlights
• taking more than one's legal limit
• nonresidents who purchase resident licenses
• professional and commercial poachers who illegally offer outfitter and guide services.