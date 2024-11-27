FWP investigating poaching incident in Blaine County

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks game wardens are investigating after a bull elk and whitetail buck were shot, had their heads removed, and were left to waste in southern Blaine County.

FWP said in a news release that wardens received a report about the dead elk and deer, and found them on private property about ¾ of a mile south of the junction of People’s Creek Road and Birdtail Road, about 30 miles south of Chinook.

The animals were shot with a firearm, and likely killed between the evening of November 20 and early on November 21.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to visit tipmont.mt.gov to provide details, call 1-800-TIP-MONT, or call Warden Investigator Dirk Paulsen at 406-230-2277.



Those who report information may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

FWP says that poaching includes:

• hunting out of season or at night using spotlights

• taking more than one's legal limit

• nonresidents who purchase resident licenses

• professional and commercial poachers who illegally offer outfitter and guide services.