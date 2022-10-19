Gallatin County Sheriff's Office investigating murder-suicide

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say is a murder-suicide that happened on Tuesday, October 18, 2022.

At about 6:45 p.m. deputies responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Lane, about 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon.

A witness reported that a woman had shot a man and fled the scene.

When responders arrived, they found a man - identified by the Sheriff's Office as 53-year-old Jason Jones - deceased.

Preliminary findings showed that Jones died from gunshot wounds.

The Sheriff's Office confirmed to MTN News that Jones was a physician in Bozeman.

The investigation indicated the suspect to be 50-year-old Kimberli Jones, Jason’s spouse.

Kimberli was later found dead near the Hyalite Reservoir and believed to have died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



