GFPD conducts compliance check of alcohol sales

The Great Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol-sales compliance check on 38 businesses this week.

The GFPD said in a news release that the purpose of compliance checks is to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to people under the age of 21.

Volunteers age 19 or 20 years old with a valid and legal identification card or driver’s license helped in the operation. The volunteers showed their legal ID to every server/seller who asked to see them.

According to the GFPD, of the 38 establishments checked, 29 passed, for a success rate of 76% - a lower rate than the last compliance check in the Fall of 2022, when 83% passed.

BUSINESSES IN VIOLATION

5 Cent Casino – 211 NW Bypass

Applebee’s – 223 River Drive North

Bar S Lounge & Supper Club – 5100 North Star Boulevard

Conoco Noon’s – 5600 3rd Avenue South

Cowboy’s Bar – 311 3rd Street NW

Eagle Falls Golf Club – 1025 25th Street North

Loaf and Jug – 900 1st Avenue North

Portage Supper Club – 3725 2nd Avenue North

Snitz – 619 Central Avenue

BUSINESSES IN COMPLIANCE

Albertson’s – 1414 3rd Street NW

Amigo Lounge – 1200 7th Street South

Bobo’s Casino – 5603 9th Avenue Sout

Buffalo Nickel Casino – 41 Division Road

Cashout Casino – 1308 10th Avenue South

Cenex Zip Trip – 625 1st Avenue North

City Bar – 709 Central Avenue

Dante’s – 1325 8th Avenue North

Elevation 3330 – 410 Central Avenue #201

Elk’s Lodge – 500 1st Avenue South

Heritage Inn/Max Sports Bar – 1700 Fox Farm Road

Holiday Casino – 1200 10th Avenue South

Ike and Susan’s – 3716 2nd Avenue North

Lucky Lil’s Casino – 1605 Fox Farm Road

Magic Diamond Casino – 701 10th Avenue South

Maple Garden – 5401 9th Avenue South

Noon’s Sinclair – 1300 12th Avenue South

Noon’s Sinclair – 3200 10th Avenue South

Palace Casino – 626 10th Avenue South

Pere’s Food Basket – 2700 2nd Avenue North

Pizza Hut – 1518 10th Avenue South

Super 1 Foods – 3160 10th Avenue South

Taco Treat – 2025 10th Avenue South

Town Pump – 700 10th Avenue South

Town Pump – 501 NW Bypass

Town Pump – 1411 10th Avenue South

Triple Play – 1600 ½ 10th Avenue South

Wal-Mart – 5320 10th Avenue South

Wild Hare – 518 Central Avenue

The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating MCA 16-3-301 (Unlawful Sales/Transfer to a Person under 21 years of age).

The GFPD said that businesses can be subject to fines established in Administrative Rules of Montana 42-13-101.

The compliance checks are supported by STOP Act (Sober Truth On Preventing Underage Drinking Act) funds provided by the Alliance for Youth Substance Abuse Prevention stakeholders.

