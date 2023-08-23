GFPD conducts compliance check of alcohol sales

The Great Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol-sales compliance check on 38 businesses this week.
The GFPD said in a news release that the purpose of compliance checks is to ensure liquor license holders are working to prevent the sale of alcohol to people under the age of 21.
Volunteers age 19 or 20 years old with a valid and legal identification card or driver’s license helped in the operation. The volunteers showed their legal ID to every server/seller who asked to see them.
According to the GFPD, of the 38 establishments checked, 29 passed, for a success rate of 76% - a lower rate than the last compliance check in the Fall of 2022, when 83% passed.
BUSINESSES IN VIOLATION
5 Cent Casino – 211 NW Bypass
Applebee’s – 223 River Drive North
Bar S Lounge & Supper Club – 5100 North Star Boulevard
Conoco Noon’s – 5600 3rd Avenue South
Cowboy’s Bar – 311 3rd Street NW
Eagle Falls Golf Club – 1025 25th Street North
Loaf and Jug – 900 1st Avenue North
Portage Supper Club – 3725 2nd Avenue North
Snitz – 619 Central Avenue
BUSINESSES IN COMPLIANCE
Albertson’s – 1414 3rd Street NW
Amigo Lounge – 1200 7th Street South
Bobo’s Casino – 5603 9th Avenue Sout
Buffalo Nickel Casino – 41 Division Road
Cashout Casino – 1308 10th Avenue South
Cenex Zip Trip – 625 1st Avenue North
City Bar – 709 Central Avenue
Dante’s – 1325 8th Avenue North
Elevation 3330 – 410 Central Avenue #201
Elk’s Lodge – 500 1st Avenue South
Heritage Inn/Max Sports Bar – 1700 Fox Farm Road
Holiday Casino – 1200 10th Avenue South
Ike and Susan’s – 3716 2nd Avenue North
Lucky Lil’s Casino – 1605 Fox Farm Road
Magic Diamond Casino – 701 10th Avenue South
Maple Garden – 5401 9th Avenue South
Noon’s Sinclair – 1300 12th Avenue South
Noon’s Sinclair – 3200 10th Avenue South
Palace Casino – 626 10th Avenue South
Pere’s Food Basket – 2700 2nd Avenue North
Pizza Hut – 1518 10th Avenue South
Super 1 Foods – 3160 10th Avenue South
Taco Treat – 2025 10th Avenue South
Town Pump – 700 10th Avenue South
Town Pump – 501 NW Bypass
Town Pump – 1411 10th Avenue South
Triple Play – 1600 ½ 10th Avenue South
Wal-Mart – 5320 10th Avenue South
Wild Hare – 518 Central Avenue
The employees who sold alcohol to the underage buyers were issued a citation for violating MCA 16-3-301 (Unlawful Sales/Transfer to a Person under 21 years of age).
The GFPD said that businesses can be subject to fines established in Administrative Rules of Montana 42-13-101.
The compliance checks are supported by STOP Act (Sober Truth On Preventing Underage Drinking Act) funds provided by the Alliance for Youth Substance Abuse Prevention stakeholders.
