GFPD investigating weekend incident

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is asking anyone with information about a weekend incident to contact the agency.

Just after 1 a.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022, officers were dispatched to investigate a report of an injured person at 600 Central Avenue.

Officers found a male laying in the street who had sustained "significant injuries" to the face and torso.

The person was taken to a hospital where he continues to receive medical treatment.

The GFPD asks that if you saw what happened, or if you have cameras that may have caught the incident, or if you have any information at all about what happened, to please call 406-455-8408, send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page , or send an anonymous tip through the P3TIPS app . Tipsters may remain anonymous.

We will update you if we get more information.



