GFPD is investigating a reported assault on a teen

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is investigating an assault of a 15-year old boy that happened on Friday, April 2nd, and is asking for help.

The GFPD says that it happened at about 4 p.m. along River Drive North near the skate park. The GFPD says that, according the teen, two men got out of a vehicle and called him names. The two men than pushed him off of scooter, punched and kicked him, and then threw him in the Missouri River.

The teen was able to get out of the water and back on his scooter to find help. He was taken to a hospital, treated, and released.

SUSPECT DESCRIPTIONS



#1 Tall male wearing gray sweatpants and a black Nike windbreaker with a hood over his head

#2 Wearing gray sweatpants with a red Champion hoodie and something covering his face

The GFPD is not releasing a description of the vehicle at this time.

If you saw the assault, or have information about the incident, you are asked to call the GFPD at 406-455-8408, send a private message to the GFPD Facebook page , or visit P3TIPS.com .

The GFPD says that even the smallest tip may be useful to the investigation. Tipsters may remain anonymous.