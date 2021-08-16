GFPD provides details on weekend arrest

GREAT FALLS — The GFPD has identified Edward Marshall Thompson as the man who was arrested, and said that he was wanted on felony charges involving firearms.

According to the GFPD, Thompson went to the house after reportedly committing crimes in the county. Officers tried to negotiate with Thompson for several hours before using the flash-bang device.

The Cascade County Detention Center roster shows that Thompson, 35 years old, is facing charges of assault with a weapon, aggravated burglary, criminal endangerment, and partner/family assault.



(1st REPORT, 10:30 a.m.) Officers with the Great Falls Police Department reportedly took a person into custody early Saturday (August 14) after a lengthy stand-off.

It happened at a residence in the vicinity of 17th Avenue South and 14th Street.

Officers used a "flash bang" device and then entered the building.

Witnesses reported that officers brought a suspect out a short time later.

There are no reports of any injuries.

We have asked the GFPD about the incident, but they have declined to release any details at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.