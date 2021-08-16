GFPD uses "flash bang" to help apprehend suspect during stand-off (video)

GREAT FALLS — Officers with the Great Falls Police Department reportedly took a person into custody early Saturday (August 14) after a lengthy stand-off.

It happened at a residence in the vicinity of 17th Avenue South and 14th Street.

Officers used a "flash bang" device and then entered the building.

Witnesses reported that officers brought a suspect out a short time later.

There are no reports of any injuries.

We have asked the GFPD about the incident, but they have declined to release any details at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.