Girl dead, woman injured following shooting in Helena

HELENA — The Helena Police Department says a juvenile girl is dead and another woman has been injured following a shooting on Sunday, July 10, 2022, near the 800 block of Orange Street.

Officers were called to the area just after 5:00 p.m. for a report from a male that told dispatch he shot at people inside his residence due to those people trying to assault him. A second 911 call was made by another person in the same residence stating that an adult female was shot.

When police arrived, officers reported immediately attending to a juvenile female that had sustained a gunshot wound. The girl was taken to a hospital via ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

Officers arrested Helena resident Tony Louis Valez, 65 years old, for the alleged shooting of the girl and injuring of the woman. He has been taken to the Lewis & Clark County Law Enforcement Center.

"An adult female also sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital via private vehicle. The adult female is currently at the hospital and in stable condition," said Police Chief Brett Petty in a news release. "Officers were able to gather information from parties involved in the incident and witnesses to the incident that indicated the male in the residence shot at an adult female and an adult male. The adult male did not suffer any injuries."

Petty says this to be an isolated incident and HPD believes there is no threat to the community.

The identity of the shooting victims are being withheld until families can be notified. We will update you as we get more information.



