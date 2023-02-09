Great Falls man arrested near Butte after high-speed chase

BUTTE — Sonny Reese of Great Falls is in custody in Butte, accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase which began in a Town Pump parking lot west of Butte.

According to Butte police, Reese was wanted in connection with stealing a van from a hotel in Great Falls. The Montana Highway Patrol requested assistance from Butte police when the van in question was seen in the parking lot of the Town Pump in Rocker at about 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

As police arrived at the scene, Reese is accused of getting in the van and speeding away from officers.

The chase went through Rocker, then continued west down the frontage road with speeds reaching close to 80 mph.

A Butte officer used a tire deflation device on the frontage road and was able to flatten some of the tires on the vehicle.

The chase continued past Ramsay until Reese eventually abandoned the vehicle on Dawson Loop. He then tried to run from the scene but was quickly apprehended by officers.

Reese, 33 years old, faces charges of possession of stolen property, criminal endangerment, obstructing a peace officer, and reckless driving while eluding police. He also has a warrant in Powell County.



