Great Falls man charged with raping a teen girl

Don Lee David Stratton has been charged in Great Falls with raping a 15-year old girl after supplying her with alcohol and drugs.

The charging documents state that Stratton posted video of the rape to an adult website.

Court documents state a person who lives with Stratton told police that Stratton records video of his sexual encounters, and also said that Stratton had engaged in sexual encounters with the victim.

The 15-year old victim did not know whether there was any video of her being sexually assaulted because she was "really really out of it" due to the alcohol and marijuana.

When questioned by police, Stratton confirmed that the teen was at his residence, but denied that there had been any sexual contact between him and the teen.

Stratton, 55 years old, has been charged with five felony count of sexual intercourse without consent, and one felony count of sexual abuse of children.



