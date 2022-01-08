Great Falls man sentenced for receipt of child pornography

GREAT FALLS — John Douglas Woodcock, who admitted to downloading child pornography to his cellular phone, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on January 6, 2022.

Woodcock, 41 years old, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to receipt of child pornography.

Prosecutors alleged that Woodcock knowingly received child pornography from April 2019 to December 2019, when officers with the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving a suspect in Cascade County downloading child pornography.

An investigation led to Woodcock as the subscriber of the internet provider address associated with the tip.

Officers searched Woodcock’s residence and seized his cell phone. Woodcock admitted that he had been downloading child pornography for the past year and had done so the day he was interviewed. Officers located more than 1,000 child pornography images and video files on Woodcock’s cell phone.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided, and sentenced Woodcock to six years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.

Morris also ordered Woodcock to pay $36,000 restitution to victims.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Montana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Great Falls Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.