Great Falls police warn about vehicle break-ins and stolen firearms

GREAT FALLS — Vehicle break-ins have remained an ongoing issue in Great Falls, with police reporting an average of 11 instances each month this year.

“Basically, people are just walking up and down streets and avenues and they're looking for anything and everything that they can get their hands on,” said Patrolman Ben Hulme of the Great Falls Police Department.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

Great Falls police warns of vehicle break-ins and stolen firearms

In July, the GFPD responded to almost 20 vehicle break-ins in just two days.

Between July and September, 30 firearms were reported stolen from vehicles. Police said the recovery rate for those firearms is low, and many are utilized in future crimes.

What's usually stolen? “Quick 'grab and go' type things - purses, wallets, electronics, and, unfortunately, there’s been a large increase in firearms that are stolen out of vehicles,” Hulme stated.

Police frequently spot offenders wandering from car to car, looking for unlocked doors.

Many of these incidents remain unsolved owing to unclear surveillance footage, but the GFPD encourages anyone with information to contact them.

Officers offer three critical precautions for preventing theft: always lock your doors, never leave valuables in your vehicle, and avoid parking in alleys or poorly lit locations.

Above all, the GFPD cautions residents not to leave guns in their vehicles.

"It is better to be safe than sorry." "And never, ever leave a firearm in a vehicle," Hulme stressed.

Break-ins can be reported directly to the Great Falls Police Department.

