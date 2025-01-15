Great Falls shooting suspect due in court on Wednesday afternoon

David Martel, the man who allegedly shot a person in Great Falls on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, is scheduled for his initial court appearance on Wednesday afternoon.

The Cascade County Detention Center roster says that Martel is being held on a charge on deliberate homicide.

However, KRTV contacted the County Attorney, who said that as of 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, the victim is still alive.

He did not offer an explanation for the discrepancy.

We will update you if we get more information.



(JANUARY 14, 2025) David Martel, 71 years old, is facing a felony charge of attempted deliberate homicide in Great Falls after he allegedly shot a person.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that 911 dispatchers received a call at about 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, about a “family disturbance” along the 1700 block of Second Avenue North.

Responding police officers found that one person had been shot.

Great Falls man charged with attempted homicide

Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services rendered aid and the injured person was taken to Benefis Health System hospital.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the person is in critical but stable condition.

Officers and detectives spent several hours at the residence processing the crime scene, which has now been released back to the residents.

The GFPD says that Martel and the victim are known to each other and, although there were other people inside the residence at the time of the shooting, there were no other injuries and there is no threat to the public.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.

