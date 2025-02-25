Great Falls suspect sent to state hospital

GREAT FALLS — In the video below, McKenna Dickey has an update on Jeremiah Drew Gideon, who was charged with two felonies after he allegedly ran over a man in Great Falls in October 2024.

(OCTOBER 10, 2024) Jeremiah Drew Gideon has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly ran over a man in Great Falls on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

The victim is an employee at the Montana Credit Union; he remains hospitalized as of mid-day on Thursday.

The incident happened right outside the building near the intersection of Ninth Street South and Eighth Avenue South.

Court documents state a witness was at the drive-through ATM at the bank when Gideon drove up in a dark green Chevy pickup truck alongside the passenger side of the witness’ car.

Gideon began telling the witness that the government was tracking money and he should not be seen taking money from the ATM. The witness told Gideon to leave.

A bank employee then came out and told Gideon to leave, and went in between the two vehicles.

Surveillance video shows Gideon backing up his truck, and then accelerated toward the bank employee, but the truck hit the witness vehicle instead.

The bank employee then tried to get away, but Gideon drove after him. The employee moved toward Eighth Avenue South and across the boulevard, and was then hit by Gideon’s vehicle.

The court documents allege that Gideon then proceeded to run over the employee, striking another parked vehicle in the process, and then drove away.

A police officer soon found Gideon in his vehicle and began questioning him. Gideon reportedly admitted to the officer that he had run over a person, and said that he had “killed that dude.”

Gideon was identified by bank employees as he had made a transaction at the bank just before the incident.

During questioning at the Cascade County Detention Center, Gideon reportedly became combative with investigators and used racial slurs; at one point, he got up and was yelling at the officers, and kicked one of them in the groin.

Gideon also threatened the investigators, saying he would head-butt and run over them.

Gideon has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide and assault on a peace officer.

Court documents show that Gideon has been charged with at least two counts of assault in Cascade County within the last two years, including on peace officers.

(OCTOBER 9, 2024) A person has been detained by Great Falls police officers after a man was run over by a vehicle.

Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services responded to the location of the victim for treatment.

The victim, who is an employee at Montana Credit Union, was taken to Benefis Health System hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Lt. Matthew Fleming of the Great Falls Police Department says that dispatchers received a call at 10:50 a.m. about a person being run over by a vehicle.

The male driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene after running over the victim.

Witnesses provided a vehicle description and direction of travel for the suspect vehicle.

Officers found the suspect driving in the area of 6th Street SW and 10th Avenue SW.

Officers conducted a traffic stop to question the driver, who has been detained, according to Lt. Fleming.

The name of the detained person has not been released at this point, pending the outcome of the investigation and determining what criminal charges may be filed.

Pilots from the GFPD Drone Unit will be flying the crash area to map the scene. Traffic in the area of may be blocked or diverted during the investigation – drivers are asked to avoid the area to allow officers to safely compete their investigation.

