Lake Elwell stabbing suspect pleads guilty

GREAT FALLS — Dakota Ray Smith, the man accused in a 2025 stabbing at Tiber Marina, has pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon.

Court records state that Smith was initially charged with attempted deliberate homicide in connection with the July 5, 2025, incident at Tiber Marina. Prosecutors also filed a second charge of assault with a weapon.

According to court documents, deputies responded around 2:30 a.m. to the “island” campground after Sudan’s wife reported her husband had been stabbed in the abdomen and the suspect was still inside a camper.

Inside, deputies found Smith being restrained on the floor by camper owner Andrew Hauser.

Sudan was nearby with visible stab wounds to his abdomen. Investigators recovered a blood-stained Dalstrong butcher knife from the kitchen sink and two additional knives.

Witness statements describe a day of drinking and rising tension.

Hauser told investigators Smith had been arguing with his girlfriend and making others uncomfortable.

When Hauser and Sudan tried to get him to leave, Smith refused, saying, “Why don’t you make me,” then lunged at Sudan, who said Smith threatened to kill him.

Sudan was stabilized in Chester and flown to Benefis Health System in Great Falls, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Smith signed a plea agreement in October, pleading guilty to assault with a weapon.

Prosecutors recommended seven years in prison, with two years of the years suspended.

The judge will determine the final sentence.

(JULY 9, 2025) A man is recovering after being seriously injured on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

According to family members, Mathew Sudan was involved in an altercation at Lake Elwell and was stabbed with a butcher knife.

They have not yet provided details of the altercation, but did say that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Sudan was stabilized in Chester and then flown to a hospital in Great Falls.

A GoFundMe states:

He was rushed into emergency surgery to remove and repair severely damaged intestines. Mat has since undergone a second surgery with a third planned as he heals. He’s currently facing a long road of healing, pain management, and uncertainty. Because of the seriousness of his injuries, both Mat and his wife, Valen, will be off work during his recovery. As you can imagine, the medical bills, lost wages, and travel costs are quickly adding up—and financial strain is becoming a reality.

If you would like to donate, click here.

We are trying to get more details about the incident, and will update you if we get more information.