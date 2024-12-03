Great Falls woman admits to trafficking meth in community

GREAT FALLS — Melissa Ann Barone of Great Falls, accused of distributing methamphetamine and traveling outside of Montana to pick up the drug, admitted in federal court to a conspiracy charge on Monday, December 2, 2024.

U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release that Barone, 55 years old, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth.

The government alleged that Barone was involved in distributing meth in the Great Falls area and elsewhere from January 2020 until about April 2024.

Numerous people who bought or received meth from Barone corroborated Barone’s involvement.

The government alleged that Barone was a drug runner for her co-defendant, Daniel Allen Wakeford, who pleaded guilty to charges and is pending sentencing, and that she borrowed vehicles to travel outside of Montana to pick up meth.



As part of her guilty plea, Barone agreed to forfeit cash totaling $74,951 that was seized from a motorhome and two BMWs, an AK-47 pistol and magazine, a 2016 BMW, and a 2002 40-foot motorhome.

Barone faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 26, 2025. Barone remains in custody pending further proceedings.

