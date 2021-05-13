Great Falls woman charged after crashing vehicle into truck

GREAT FALLS — Jessica Renee Gilbert is facing several charges after she allegedly crashed her vehicle into a semi truck in Great Falls.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, near 223 River Drive South.

Court documents state that Gilbert was northbound in her small SUV and swerved into oncoming traffic, colliding with the truck. Initial reports indicate that there were no serious injuries.

Witnesses told police that Gilbert had been driving erratically; Gilbert denied driving erratically, and said she swerved to avoid hitting a squirrel that ran across the street.

Officers noted that Gilbert's pupils were very constricted and she could not stand still; she agreed to a field sobriety test; she performed poorly, according to court documents.

Gilbert took a breathalyzer test, and blew a .000 (no alcohol).

Officers then searched Gilbert's backpack, and found a small baggie with a white crystal-like substance that tested presumptive positive as methamphetimine.

Gilbert, 31 years old, has been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs (felony); aggravated DUI (misdemeanor); and DUI (misdemeanor).