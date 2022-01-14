Great Falls woman charged with burglary and theft

GREAT FALLS — Samantha Ann Wright has been charged with burglary and theft in Great Falls.

Court documents state that police officers responded to a residence on 18th Street South on December 28, 2021 after a woman reported that her apartment had been broken into and items had been destroyed and stolen.

Officers saw that there was grafitti on the walls, holes were smashed in a wall, furniture had been torn apart, and an upstairs wall had been "completely destroyed."

Officers also noted that personal property belonging to the victim had been destroyed.

On January 10, 2022, officers obtained a search warrant for Wright's residence, and found evidence of some of the property that had been reported stolen.

The court documents state that in light of the evidence, "Samantha was unlawfully in the victim's residence and took items not belonging to her."

Wright, 40 years old, has been charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor theft.