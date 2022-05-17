Great Falls woman sentenced for distributing drugs that led to a man's death

GREAT FALLS — Brandie Rae Fulbright, who admitted distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl to an individual who then died of a drug overdose, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Fulbright, 40 years old, pleaded guilty in January to distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.

Prosecutors alleged that on August 23, 2020, Great Falls police officers were dispatched to a camper trailer where they found a man, identified as John Doe, deceased on a bed.

Co-defendant Kent Fox was at the scene. Fox was friends with John Doe, had last seen him two days earlier and had gone to check on him.

The government alleged that Fulbright, with Fox’s assistance, had conducted a drug deal with John Doe two days earlier. As part of the deal, John Doe traded a stolen AR-15 semiautomatic rifle for meth and fentanyl from Fulbright.

Fulbright then gave the rifle to Fox, and Fox returned Doe to his camper. A short time later, John Doe died from an overdose of meth and fentanyl that Fulbright had provided.

Fox was sentenced in February for his conviction in the case.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris sentenced Fulbright to 12 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said in a news release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Starnes prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Great Falls Police Department.



TRENDING ARTICLES

