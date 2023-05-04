Gunshots in Belt, suspect facing charges

Cascade County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of gunshots fired in Belt on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

911 Dispatch received 911 calls at about 12:20 p.m. about shots being fired near the school.

The school implemented shelter-in-place procedures as a precaution.

Several deputies responded and found the suspect in a home on First Avenue North in Belt.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter identified the suspect as 45-year old Evan Eugene Walter.

Walter was taken into custody on six pending charges of criminal endangerment.

Nobody was shot and there were no injuries.

The Sheriff's Office is continuing the investigation; we will update you if we get more information.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter