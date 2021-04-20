Harris facing a charge of deliberate homicide in Billings

Lorenzo James Harris, who was arrested in Chicago in January, will be charged with murder in Billings.

Harris, 28 years old, will be charged with killing James Williams, 39, on December 27, 2020, at a residence at 2808 3rd Avenue South, according to court records. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Harris will face charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with witnesses and informants, the court records indicate.

Court records state Harris was seen fighting with Williams in the doorway of Harris’ mother’s home on the morning of December 27.

During the struggle, Harris allegedly shot Williams in the neck.

An investigation revealed that two days before the murder Harris posted a video on Facebook holding the same kind of weapon used in the murder, and surveillance video from that night showed Harris in a white “puffy coat” also described by witnesses.

