Hate speech flyers in Livingston prompt investigation

LIVINGSTON — The Livingston Police Department is on the lookout for people who are allegedly posting hate speech stickers in downtown Livingston.

On March 16, 2024, police received several reports of stickers and flyers being hung on both private and public property.

Assistant Chief of Police Andrew Emanuel says one person reported seeing a group of people hanging up the flyers that promote "white pride" and "Keep Montana White."

Viewer Photo

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the people posting the stickers were gone. Emmanuel says this activity is illegal.



He adds that police will be increasing patrols in the downtown area and ask for help from the community.

From the Livingston Police Department:

A rash of “sticker slapping” has been observed throughout town. Residents have reported that these stickers are derogatory and offensive in nature. In accordance with MCA 45-6-101, criminal mischief is defined as: injures, damages, or destroys any property of another or public property without consent.

If stickers are located on private property (businesses, vehicles, parking areas, etc.), property owners can remove them at their discretion. LPD Officers cannot remove stickers from private property.

If stickers are located on City of Livingston property, City crews have been notified to have them removed.

At this time, Officers of the Livingston Police Department are actively investigating the complaint. Anyone with information regarding the event are encouraged to contact Dispatch at 406-222-2050.

“If they have any Ring camera or surveillance footage from Saturday night, if they could reach out to dispatch—406-222-2050,” Emanuel said.

