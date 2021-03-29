Havre woman charged with homicide for deadly crash

Jolee Lyn Landgraf of Havre, 29 years old, has been charged with deliberate homicide stemming from a head-on crash in January that killed Loretta Park of Havre, 73.

The Havre Daily News says that investigating officers said Landgraf told them she deliberately swerved into oncoming traffic.

The Montana Highway Patrol trooper investigating the crash said the Dodge Dakota driven by Landgraf collided with a Honda Accord driven by Park.

A witness said Landgraf had driven her vehicle into the oncoming lane to pass a semi and crashed into the Accord. Another witness said she had called Landgraf’s common-law husband and he said she had probably tried to kill herself.

Officers interviewed the common-law husband and he said that he and Landgraf had been arguing the night before, and she stormed out of their home.

An MHP trooper interviewed Landgraf and she reportedly told him twice that she had purposely swerved into oncoming traffic.

