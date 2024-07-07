Headstones destroyed at Mountview Cemetery

BILLINGS — More than a dozen headstones at Mountview Cemetery in Billings were destroyed by a driver on Saturday, July 6th..

Cemetery supervisor Brandon Schmidt says that 13 headstones were run over and several other headstones were damaged.

It is unclear if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A report has been filed with the Billings Police Department.

MTN News has contacted the BPD for more details, but not yet received a response.

We will update you if we get more information.