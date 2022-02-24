Man sentenced for "shooting up" house and injuring three people in Lodge Pole

GREAT FALLS — David Eugene Wing of Heart Butte, who admitted shooting up a house with a hunting rifle and wounding three of the occupants on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Prosecutors alleged that on January 1, 2020, Wing was attending a party at a Lodge Pole residence on the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.

A fight started after Wing slapped a woman (identified in court documents as "Jane Doe") in the face and several people fought with Wing, and physically removed him from the residence. Numerous people at the party warned everyone that Wing would likely return with a gun for revenge.

Wing, intoxicated and angry, drove to a nearby residence where he retrieved a 22-250 caliber hunting rifle. A few minutes later, he drove back to the residence where the party was still taking place and parked close to the house.

Wing then pointed the rifle at the home that he knew was occupied by approximately 10 people, including children, Jane Doe, and the other people he had just fought with.

Wing then fired three or four rounds from the rifle into the windows and walls of the home, with “the intent to cause bodily harm to Jane Doe and those he felt he had been attacked by a few minutes earlier.”

Shrapnel from the bullets hit Jane Doe, John Doe (a minor), and Jane Doe #2, causing bodily injuries including cuts, bruises, and pain to all three.

Wing, 44 years old, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a firearm in commission of a crime of violence.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided and sentenced Wing to to six years and six months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said in a news release.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Cobell prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; the FBI; and the Fort Belknap Police Department.



