Helena man accused of holding kids at gunpoint

HELENA — David Walter Dust has been accused of holding two children at gunpoint on Monday, April 11, 2022, on the west side of Helena.

At around 11:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of Euclid Avenue and Winston Street after a caller reported “two young kids had been assaulted” and there was a man with a gun.

According to court documents, the children told officers that Dust had an altercation with them while in his vehicle and then followed them.

Dust is then alleged to have gotten out of his vehicle and then “throwing punches," throwing one of the kids to the ground.

The kids said they defended themselves and then Dust went to his vehicle and allegedly retrieved a gun and ordered the two kids to get on the ground while pointing the gun at them.

A Montana Highway Patrol officer was the first to arrive at the scene and was able to secure the weapon.

Police say the witnesses they interviewed corroborated what the kids told officers.

Dust has been charged in Lewis & Clark County with two counts of felony assault with a weapon.



