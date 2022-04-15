Watch
Helena man accused of raping a teen

Posted at 4:42 PM, Apr 15, 2022
HELENA — Michael Jefferson Harrison Jr., of Helena has been accused of raping a girl under the age of 16.

Harrison, 52 years old, has been charged in Lewis & Clark County with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and two felony counts of sexual assault.

According to court documents, the alleged assault took place over the course of a year and a half.

While being interviewed by law enforcement, Harrison allegedly admitted to having "sexual interactions" with the underage girl.

