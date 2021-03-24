Menu

Helena man accused of sexually assaulting children

Posted at 5:33 PM, Mar 24, 2021
HELENA — Levi Winter Golie of Helena has been charged of sexually abusing a child under the age of 16 and another under the age of 6.

Golie, 35 years old, was charged with two felony counts of sexual assault in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court.

Levi Winter Golie

According to court documents, on March 1st the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about the alleged sexual assault through the Child Abuse Hotline.

When interviewed, one of the girls described numerous instances of sexual abuse.

Golie denied all accusations of sexual assault.

