Helena man accused of raping a young child

HELENA — A Helena man is accused of raping a child who was under the age of eight at the time of the allegations.

On Tuesday, Benjamin Willam Dean, 72, made his initial appearance via video in Lewis & Clark County Justice Court before Judge Michael Swingley.

He is facing three charges of sexual intercourse without consent, one charge of sexual abuse of children, and one charge of tampering with witnesses.

According to court documents, the parents of the child reached out to their school resource officer after the child had informed them of alleged abuse by Dean in the past.

During a forensic interview, the child described sexual acts Dean is accused of performing on them, and other sexual situations that are alleged to have happened while Dean and the child were alone together.

Police say the child also told them Dean threatened to harm them if they spoke to anyone else about what happened.

When Dean was interviewed by detectives he denied the allegations.

Judge Swingley set Dean’s bond at $150,000. He is scheduled to enter a plea in District Court on May 23.



