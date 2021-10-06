Watch
Hellgate teacher pleads not guilty to charges

Posted at 9:48 AM, Oct 06, 2021
MISSOULA — Hellgate Elementary School music teacher Scott Hamilton pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to charges of child sexual abuse.

Hamilton, 25 years old, is charged with felony attempted sexual abuse of children and sexual abuse of children (possession of material).

Hamilton's defense requested a lower bail at Tuesday's arraignment before Missoula District Court judge Jason Marks, from $100,000 to $25,000.

Judge Marks granted the lower bail.

Under the restrictions, if Hamilton posts bond, he will be released to pretrial supervision program and is not allowed to have access to the internet.

Hamilton's next court appearance has been set for December 7.

