Hit-and-run suspect facing charges in Great Falls

Jeremiah Drew Gideon has been charged with two felonies after he allegedly ran over a man in Great Falls on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

The victim is an employee at the Montana Credit Union; he remains hospitalized.

The incident happened right outside the building near the intersection of Ninth Street South and Eighth Avenue South.

Gideon has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide and assault on a peace officer.

Court documents show that Gideon has been charged with at least two counts of assault in Cascade County within the last two years, including on peace officers.

We will update you when we get more information.

(OCTOBER 9, 2024) A person has been detained by Great Falls police officers after a man was run over by a vehicle.

Man hit by car in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Emergency Services responded to the location of the victim for treatment.

The victim, who is an employee at Montana Credit Union, was taken to Benefis Health System hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Lt. Matthew Fleming of the Great Falls Police Department says that dispatchers received a call at 10:50 a.m. about a person being run over by a vehicle.

The male driver of the vehicle drove away from the scene after running over the victim.

Witnesses provided a vehicle description and direction of travel for the suspect vehicle.

Officers found the suspect driving in the area of 6th Street SW and 10th Avenue SW.

Officers conducted a traffic stop to question the driver, who has been detained, according to Lt. Fleming.

The name of the detained person has not been released at this point, pending the outcome of the investigation and determining what criminal charges may be filed.

Pilots from the GFPD Drone Unit will be flying the crash area to map the scene. Traffic in the area of may be blocked or diverted during the investigation – drivers are asked to avoid the area to allow officers to safely compete their investigation.

We will update you as we get more information.