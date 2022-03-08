Holcomb convicted of killing Trysten Fellers

CHOTEAU — Erin Elliott Holcomb, charged with the shooting death of 22-year old Trysten Fellers of Fairfield, was found guilty on Monday, March 7, 2022.

Fellers was shot and killed on May 14, 2021; witnesses say it started when Fellers tried to stop Holcomb from driving while intoxicated.

Fellers and several other were at a residence southwest of Fairfield. Several people were drunk and wanted to drive themselves home. Witnesses told deputies that Trysten took away the keys to one of their vehicles and planned to drive them home while his fiancee followed in their car to then give him a ride home, according to the Choteau Acantha .

Holcomb then reportedly got into his vehicle in the driver’s seat and refused to get out; Trysten called his father, “Sonny” Fellers, and asked him to come and help with the situation. Court documents say that Sonny, as he was approaching the scene, heard a gunshot and his son calling for help.

On Monday, the prosecution made closing arguments in the case against Holcomb, which started last week.

It included photo evidence and testimony from witnesses, including one who said he knew Holcomb had a gun and refused to put it away, and several others who heard the gunshots.

The defense said in closing arguments that it was not Holcomb’s intent to kill Fellers.

After several hours of deliberation, the jury unanimously reached a guilty verdict.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 12 in Teton County District Court.

Scholarships have been created at Fairfield High School and Augusta High School in honor of Fellers for students going to a trade or vo-tech school; click here for details .



TRENDING ARTICLES

