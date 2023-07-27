Homicide and apparent suicide investigated in Lincoln County

Two men were found dead on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, near Rexford in Lincoln County.

Law enforcement officers responded to the Rexford Bench boat launch for a report of a shooting at about 3:15 p.m.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says the incident reportedly began as an argument between two men at the boat ramp.

Eric Newman of Oregon, 40 years old, got back in his vehicle to back down the boat ramp when the other man — identified as Christopher Foster of Kalispell, 51, pulled a handgun and shot Newman.

Sheriff Short says Foster then went back to the parking area and was later found in his vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both men died at the scene.

No other details have been released at this point, and the investigation continues. We will update you if we get more information.