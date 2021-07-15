Homicide and kidnapping in Great Falls ends with suspect shot dead

GREAT FALLS — The investigation continues after a Great Falls murder suspect was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer on Thursday near Glacier National Park.

Police officers were called to a domestic disturbance at around 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of 6th Street NE in Great Falls, near Sacajawea Elementary School.

One person was found dead at the residence, and officers found that the suspect had taken a hostage and fled Cascade County.

At about 6:20 a.m., the hours-long chase of the suspect ended with the suspect being shot and killed off US Highway 2.

Police say the hostage is safe with law enforcement officers.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino noted that the officer that shot the suspect was not one of his deputies, and that several law enforcement agencies were involved in the chase.

Highway 2 between West Glacier and East Glacier remains closed as the investigation continues.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the person who died in Great Falls, nor the name of the suspect.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.



