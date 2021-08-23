Hungry Horse man charged with assault, DUI, and criminal endangerment

Daniel Christopher Walker of Hungry Horse has been arrested following a weekend incident involving a gun.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says deputies responded to the Dam Town Tavern in Hungry Horse at approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a disturbance where a gun may have been fired.

When the deputies arrived at the scene a man identified as Walker was seen to have a handgun, according to a news release.

According to the Hungry Horse News , the incident happened outside of the Dam Town Tavern. No one was shot, but Walker reportedly fired the gun and may have hit someone with the pistol.

After talking with people involved in the incident, Sheriff Heino says that Walker was arrested.

Walker, 33 years old, is being held on pending charges of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment, and driving while under the influence of alcohol.

No other details have been released at this point.