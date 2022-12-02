Still no answers after the murder of 4 college students in Idaho

MOSCOW, IDAHO - Anguish, grief and love are all on display in the mountain college town of Moscow, Idaho, two and a half weeks after four college students were found stabbed to death in a home off campus.

On the morning of November 13, police discovered the bodies of four murdered University of Idaho students, stabbed to death in a house near campus where three of them called home. Two and a half weeks later, five vigils were simultaneously held Tuesday across Washington and Idaho in their honor.

Moscow police say they collected 103 pieces of evidence from the crime scene. They took 4,000 photographs and have received more than 1,000 tips. On Tuesday, investigators towed cars away from the crime scene to be processed off-site.

But, there's still no suspect and no weapon, leaving a community increasingly worried about a killer on the loose.

The coroner says all four victims — Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle — were likely asleep when it happened. All were stabbed several times, and police say some had defensive wounds.

Three of their parents addressed a stadium full of mourners Wednesday night.

The town of Moscow, home to about 26,000 people, is reeling. There are reminders of the murders everywhere: Messages on marquees and buildings. Signs on doors. They’re desperate for help finding answers.

On campus and in town, people are on edge and in disbelief.

And as questions remain unanswered, the rumor mill is in overdrive. Moscow police even built a web page to clear up some of the misinformation.

But conflicting messages from authorities also add to the confusion.

On Wednesday night, Moscow police released a clarification, saying they don’t know if the house or the victims were specific targets — after the prosecutor earlier said they were targeted.

Still the town remains hopeful for the one bit of information — one thread — that could lead investigators to answers.

The public has closely analyzed much of the investigation, which has become evident in countless social media posts from people trying to piece things together themselves.

It's led to a spread of misinformation about the case, prompting the police department to make a specific web page where people can find responses to many of the theories that have come up.

