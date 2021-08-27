Watch
Inmate reported as escapee/walkaway from pre-release

Posted at 9:10 AM, Aug 27, 2021
Darrell David Gardipee III, an inmate at the Alpha House Men's Prerelease Center in Billings, was reported as an escapee/walkaway from the facility early Friday.

According to a news release, Gardipee, 22 years old, left the facility at 3 a.m. and has been placed on escape status.

Gardipee is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Gardipee was sentenced in Hill County for felony criminal endangerment and arrived at the Billings pre-release center in April.

Anyone with information about Gardipee is asked to call their nearest law enforcement agency.

