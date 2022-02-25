Inmates charged with damaging jail cell in Lake County

MISSOULA — Three inmates reportedly damaged a jail cell at the Lake County Detention Center earlier this week.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says that on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, three inmates “intentionally damaged a bunk in one of the cell blocks.”

One of the inmates sustained a minor cut to his head during the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The inmates responsible for the damage have been identified as Marcus Azure, 37 years old; Joseph Couture, 30; and Donald Mcleod, 32.

All of the men are from Ronan.

Sheriff Bell says all three have been cited for misdemeanor criminal mischief by Flathead Tribal Police.



