Investigation continues into fire-bombing in Helena

HELENA — Authorities are renewing calls for tips to help identify the suspect responsible for the April fire-bombing at the Law & Justice Center in Helena.

It happened on Sunday, April 2 at around 1:50 a.m.

In security camera footage, an individual standing behind a vehicle can be seen throwing a flaming object at a sheriff's vehicle.

Graffiti was also found near where the object landed, and several vehicles were damaged.

The item thrown was a “Molotov cocktail” which caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office, are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

ATF

“An individual ranging from about 5’10" to 5’8", wearing tennis shoes,” said Sheriff Leo Dutton. “We have been made aware of that someone had been trying to encourage anyone to come down and firebomb the law and justice center. So, we’ll look into to that. See if that encouragement took route in someone.”

If you have any information, you can submit a tip anonymously to the ATF at 888-283-8477, or the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 406-447-8235.