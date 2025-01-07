Investigation of Great Falls tattoo shop continues

In November 2024, MTN News reported on Level Up Tattoo, a Great Falls business that some customers say was engaging in unfair business practices.

At the time, those affected were asked to report to the Montana Office of Consumer Protection for more help. Now, the Great Falls Police Department is taking over the investigation.

According to the GFPD’s Facebook page, as of January 7th, approximately 24 victims filed reports with the Montana Office of Consumer Protection.

They ask anyone who is a victim to preserve evidence and communications, and to file a complaint if they haven’t already.

People who have filed complaints can expect a phone call in the next few weeks.

Here is the full text of the message from the GFPD:

On October 30, 2024, we posted about several incidents of possible fraud involving services offered by Level Up Tattoo. At that time, we were instructed, by the Great Falls City Attorney's Office, to refer complaints to the Montana Office of Consumer Protection (MOCP). Approximately 24 victims filed reports with the MOCP and, with the high volume of complaints, the investigation was turned over to our department.

Detective Kelsey has been assigned to carry out the investigation and is asking for the community's help.



PLEASE READ THIS...



- If you believe you are a victim, please preserve any type of evidence or communications



- If you filed a complaint with MOCP, Kelsey already has your information and will be reaching out to you in the next few weeks



- If you believe you are a victim, and did not file a report with MOCP, please call 406-455-8575 and leave a voicemail. Be sure to reference the incident and include your name and phone number. Detective Kelsey will follow up in the next few weeks. It is not necessary to call Kinsey more than once.



- Please be patient, investigations like this take time. Detective Kelsey will make contact with you but it may take a few weeks.



- Do not call the dispatch center regarding this investigation

(NOVEMBER 3, 2024) The decision to get a tattoo is something most put a lot of thought into, which is why customers say what’s happening at Level Up Tattoo in Great Falls is even that much more painful.

Great Falls tattoo shop facing backlash

“I’ve gotten like eight tattoos done by them in the past,” said Kathryn Barnes, a former client of Level Up Tattoo.

Barnes is now out of state, but says it all started when the shop reached out saying they would be visiting nearby, and offered her time for a tattoo.

“I was actually super excited,” Barnes said, “Cause I had something in mind that I’ve been wanting done for a long time.”

Things started seeming weird when they asked for a $200 deposit. Then it became $400. Then, they reached out again.

“She had reached out a week or two after I initially scheduled,” Barnes said, “Offering me a discount if I would pay in full.”

The day before her appointment, Barnes was canceled on and promised a refund.

“She had sent it via PayPal, but whenever it said it was processing it never cleared,” Barnes said.

Months later, she still hasn’t received the money.

“They said that they’ve issued refunds to everybody that needs it,” Barnes said, “That’s not true, I haven’t received mine.”

It turns out Barnes isn’t alone. The Better Business Bureau says that Level Up hasn’t been licensed since 2012, and they’ve reached out to the business regarding refund issues back in August.

Now, consumers are expected to report to the Montana Office of Consumer Protection to get more help.

“An unfair or deceptive trade practice is the definition of a consumer complaint,” said Jacob Griffith, the Supervising Attorney with Montana’s Office of Consumer Protection.

“If you have an issue with a business, our office is the place to contact,” Griffith said.

On the Consumer Protection website, Level Up Tattoo has six complaints. The Office of Consumer Protection says they will contact a business regarding a complaint within a few days, with the goal of getting the business to respond within 30 days.

“If that doesn’t happen within that 30 day mark, then there’s gonna be a second attempt and then a third attempt,” Griffith said, “The ultimate goal is to try to resolve the issue between the consumer and the business.

Katrina also had trouble with Level Up back in 2022. She asked that we not use her last name, but says when she arrived for her tattoo, she was rescheduled due to being double booked.

“There was no correspondence,” Katrina said, “No communication that, ‘Hey, you know, Im so sorry, I double booked you.’”

However, after being rescheduled multiple times, Katrina managed to get her money back.

“I just need my 200 bucks back and I will leave you alone,” Katrina said.

With things being said on social media, KRTV has tried to contact Level Up Tattoo for a statement, but has not received a response.

We will update you as we learn and confirm more.