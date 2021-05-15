Investigation underway into deadly Teton County shooting

GREAT FALLS — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened overnight in Teton County. Trysten Fellers, 22 years old, died from a gunshot wound. The suspect has been identified as Erin Elliot Holcomb.

According to the Choteau Acantha , Fellers and several other were at a party at a residence southwest of Fairfield. Several people were drunk and wanted to drive themselves home. Witnesses told deputies that Trysten took away the keys to one of their vehicles and planned to drive them home while his fiancee followed in their car to then give him a ride home.

Holcomb then reportedly got into his vehicle in the driver’s seat and refused to get out; Trysten called his father, “Sonny” Fellers, and asked him to come and help with the situation. Court documents say that as Sonny arrived, he heard a gunshot and his son calling for help.

Fairfield Schools sent a text message to parents on Friday: “There was a situation last night in Teton County. The Sheriff’s Department has assured us that it is safe for regular school attendance today.”

