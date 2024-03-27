Judge denies Hyslop's request for post-conviction relief

GREAT FALLS — This week, a Great Falls judge ruled against David Hyslop's request for post-conviction relief.

He was convicted in 2012 for the 2011 beating death of October "Toby" Perez.

Toby was only two years old when she died after suffering from abuse from Hyslop, who at the time was her mother’s boyfriend.

Hyslop had filed for post-conviction relief and requested a new trial, arguing that his defense attorneys provided inadequate counsel.

In denying the request, Judge Elizabeth Best wrote:

Hyslop has not proved that he is entitled to relief. His claims are either procedurally barred in that they could have been raised on direct appeal, are mere conclusory allegations not supported by any facts or evidence or were the subject of competent representation by experienced trial counsel making tactical decisions in Hyslop’s best interests. IT IS HEREBY ORDERED that: David Hyslop’s Petition for Post-conviction Relief is DENIED.

Toby's death led to the creation of the Toby's House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls.

The services provided by Toby's House Crisis Nursery are free and require no qualifications to use.