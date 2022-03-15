Judge rules on mental state of man convicted of killing Sheriff's deputy

HELENA — A state district judge has ruled the that defense for Lloyd Barrus, who was convicted for the 2017 killing of Broadwater County Sheriff's deputy Mason Moore, did not meet the burden for him to be ruled “guilty but mentally ill.”

Judge Kathy Seeley’s ruling paves the path for sentencing, and for him to serve his sentence in prison rather than the state hospital.

In her decision, Seeley said that although Barrus did suffer from a mental disorder, he repeatedly showed an understanding of the criminality of his actions and the ability to “conform his behavior to the requirements of law.”

“I’m proud that our DOJ prosecutors helped hold this dangerous criminal accountable for his actions and put him in prison where he belongs. Throughout this trial, our team has been committed to finding justice for Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore, his family, and all victims involved. I’m glad the court agreed with us and made the right decision today,” said Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen in a statement.

Broadwater County Sheriff's Office Mason Moore

A jury found Barrus guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide by accountability on September 21, 2021.

Following the trial, his lawyers sought to have him ruled “guilty but mentally ill.” Montana law says a person can be found guilty but mentally ill if they have a condition that left them “unable to appreciate the criminality of the defendant's behavior or to conform the defendant's behavior to the requirements of the law.”

At a January 2022 hearing, Barrus’ defense argued his condition “robbed him of the ability to appreciate and conform,” and recommended he be committed to the state hospital and continue treatment.

The prosecution argued that while Barrus may suffer from a delusional disorder, those delusions are separate from his anti-government attitudes. They also pointed to reported use of alcohol in the time leading up to the chase as a contributing factor to his actions.



